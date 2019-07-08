Watch again

Update:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and Spokane Police officers have taken a person into custody who they believe is a possible suspect in Sunday's deadly Wandermere shooting.

Witnesses say the arrest happened after a short pursuit with a vehicle matching the description of the car involved in the shooting.

The pursuit went past Franklin Park before coming to an end after deputies performed a PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to crash into a bush between Monroe and Rowan.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - As Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives continue investigating Sunday's deadly shooting on Wandermere Road, they are turning to the public for help identifying the suspect's vehicle.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with video surveillance covering the Highway 395/Division Street corridor from Wedgewood north to Hatch Road to check their recordings.

Specifically, they're asking for recordings from Sunday, July 7, between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm, but possibly as late as 11:00 pm.

From witness statements, the Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was described as a two-tone (maroon/red over tan) 1999-2002 Ford Expedition, Eddie Bauer edition. The tan trim package was estimated to cover the bottom 1/4 of the vehicle.

Investigators obtained photos of a similar vehicle in north Spokane on July 5. The tan trim package of this car was described as thinner than witnesses at Wandermere described, but they believe this could be the same vehicle.

Anyone with information or video surveillance regarding the incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to call Detective Keyser at (509)456-2233 or 911.