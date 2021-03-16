UPDATE:
One person was taken to the hospital after being t-boned on Trent Avenue and Evergreen Tuesday evening.
Officials at the scene told KHQ the driver in the Toyota 4Runner was hit by the Prius. The driver has non-life threatening injuries.
Everyone else involved was uninjured.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A two car crash has closed Trent Avenue at Evergreen.
According to KHQ crews at the scene, one of the cars involved rolled onto the passenger side of the vehicle.
There is no word on injuries.
Information will be updated as it is received.