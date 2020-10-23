UPDATE:
According to WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney, the driver who caused the three car crash that sent three to the hospital could face charges.
Trooper Sevigney wrote on Twitter, "Causing driver is under investigation for vehicular assault."
The Trooper who was injured has non-life-threatening injuries.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney, a crash on eastbound I-90 at Sullivan involved a WSP Trooper. Trooper Jeff says that the trooper is en route to the hospital right now, and his injuries are serious but don’t appear to be life threatening.
Trooper Jeff says that it appears the trooper was pulled over to the side of the road for a traffic stop, when his vehicle was rear-ended from behind. The situation is still under investigation. There are other injuries, but the trooper’s is the most serious.
While weather does not appear to be a factor in this crash, Trooper Jeff told us this kind of thing is not what they need on a day that could be tricky on the roads. He’s asking everyone to pay attention to their surroundings, slow it down, and that way everyone gets home safe.
EB I-90 at Sullivan is expected to be stop and go until noon at least.
