UPDATE SEPT. 15, 2021, 7:15 PM:
The DV suspect was arrested by Spokane Police without incident.
SPD tells KHQ the suspect allegedly violated a no contact order.
The stand-off only last around an hour and the scene will clear around 7:30 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 15, 2021, 6:59 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are at Walton and Cincinnati engaged in a stand-off with a domestic violence suspect.
SPD tells KHQ the suspect is wanted for multiple charges including residential burglary.
Avoid the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.