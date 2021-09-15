Police lights--Vault

UPDATE SEPT. 15, 2021, 7:15 PM

The DV suspect was arrested by Spokane Police without incident. 

SPD tells KHQ the suspect allegedly violated a no contact order. 

The stand-off only last around an hour and the scene will clear around 7:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 15, 2021, 6:59 PM:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are at Walton and Cincinnati engaged in a stand-off with a domestic violence suspect. 

SPD tells KHQ the suspect is wanted for multiple charges including residential burglary. 

Avoid the area. 

Information will be updated as it is received. 

