Update: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says a 92-year-old woman with dementia was found safe after previously being reported missing.
Previous coverage: KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A elderly woman who suffers from dementia has been reported missing out of Kootenai County after authorities say she walked away from her home in Hayden.
The county wants the public to be on the lookout for a 92-year-old woman wearing a blue sweatshirt, brown pants and with shoes. She might also have a light-colored jacket and carrying a tan purse.
She is described as 5-feet, 2 inches and 120 pounds with short grey hair. She suffers from dementia and walked away from her home on Torrey Lane.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking that you check outbuildings and large bushes on your property.
Anyone who locates her or has more information should call 911 immediately.
Authorities have not provided a name or photo of the woman as of Tuesday morning.