UPDATE: 

The Elk Heights Fire continues to keep eastbound I-90 closed near Cle Elum. 

Washington State Department of Natural Resources said the fire is around 30 acres. 

Fire crews and helicopters are on scene. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Washington State Department of Transportation has closed part of eastbound I-90 near Cle Elum due to a brush fire. 

The closure is at milepost 85. 

A detour available using SR 970 to US 97.

There is no estimated time for reopening. 

 