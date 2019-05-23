Update:
LEWISTON, Idaho - An evacuation in Lewiston has been lifted after a chlorine leak at OXARC Inc.
According to the city of Lewiston, the chlorine leak at OXARC Inc. has been contained and residents may now return to their homes.
The leak was reported by an OXARC Inc. employee Thursday afternoon and crews arrived a short time later.
The employee reported a 150-pound cylinder of chlorine with a green cloud of smoke on the floor around the base of the cylinder.
Crews immediately evacuated the area 500 feet from the building and kept the area clear while waiting for the Region Two Hazardous Material Response Team to arrive. They were able to contain and clear up the area by 6:00 pm.
No citizen or firefighter injuries were reported.
Previous Coverage:
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Fire Department is asking everyone within 500 feet of OXARC Inc. at 2513 3rd Ave. to evacuate.
According to the City of Lewiston, the evacuation is being called due to a chlorine leak.
The Region Two Hazardous Materials Response Team is on their way to the scene.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.