UPDATE: April 14, 5:36 P.M.
Police have confirmed that one of the brothers has been arrested.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a call from a man who claimed he stabbed his brother Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a young man called in saying he stabbed his brother after his brother pulled a gun on him. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the man who made the call. Police say he was cooperative and led authorities to his brother who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.