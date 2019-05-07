UPDATE: May 7, 2019 - 2:07pm

The family of Shianne Soles, the 19-year-old Central Valley graduate and active duty service member killed in a shooting over the weekend in Portsmouth, Virginia issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"Shianne Taylor Soles was a bright light that would flood the room wherever she went. Her smile was contagious and her laughter was infectious. She was a friend to everyone that met her and never turned down anyone that needed help, day or night. She touched the lives of many. She had a passion to be a part of something bigger. Something where she could help make the world a better place. This led her to pursue a career in the Navy as a Corpsman, beginning her career at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth VA. Her desire to excel in everything she did led her to many different adventures. From dance to cheer, track and work, school and Navy, she excelled in all that she did. She was driven, focused, and brave until her light faded too soon. There are no words that can describe the pain we feel or the pain that we see within our support group around us. The words we have received have stretched far and wide and we cannot thank everyone enough. Thank you for respecting our need for privacy during this time of mourning."