UPDATE: May 7, 2019 - 2:07pm

The family of Shianne Soles, the 19-year-old Central Valley graduate and active duty service member killed in a shooting over the weekend in Portsmouth, Virginia issued the following statement on Tuesday: 

"Shianne Taylor Soles was a bright light that would flood the room wherever she went. Her smile was contagious and her laughter was infectious. She was a friend to everyone that met her and never turned down anyone that needed help, day or night. She touched the lives of many. She had a passion to be a part of something bigger. Something where she could help make the world a better place. This led her to pursue a career in the Navy as a Corpsman, beginning her career at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth VA. Her desire to excel in everything she did led her to many different adventures. From dance to cheer, track and work, school and Navy, she excelled in all that she did. She was driven, focused, and brave until her light faded too soon. There are no words that can describe the pain we feel or the pain that we see within our support group around us. The words we have received have stretched far and wide and we cannot thank everyone enough. Thank you for respecting our need for privacy during this time of mourning."

Central Valley grad, active Navy member killed in Portsmouth shooting

A Central Valley High School alum was among three active military service members killed in a Virginia shooting over the weekend.

According to WAVY, police are investigating the shooting at the 7-11 on Effingham St. late Saturday night in Portsmouth as a possible double murder-suicide.

Detectives say 19-year-old Shianne Soles, of Veradale, Wash., and 23-year-old Meaghan Burns, of Massachusetts, were found dead at the convenience store. Both women, who were shot in the torso, were stationed at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth nearby.

As officers responded to the 7-11, they found a man dead in a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted injury to his upper body in the parking lot of a nearby Dollar General. He was later identified as 22-year-old Donovan Moora of New York, who was stationed at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina.

Moora is believed to have killed both Soles and Burns before taking his own life. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is helping Portsmouth Police with the investigation.

Friends of the family confirmed with KHQ that Soles was a recent graduate of Central Valley High School. She was a cheerleader and ran track for the Bears. Shianne had just turned 19 years old last month.

