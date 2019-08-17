UPDATE:
Saturday morning, a fatal accident occurred on US 95 near milepost 383, one mile north of Tensed, closing it for three and a half hours.
Thirty-two-tear-old Michael George of Tensed was traveling southbound when his vehicle crossed left over the center colliding with 41-year-old Kimberly Crimmins of Moscow.
George was pronounced dead at the scene. Crimmins and her juvenile male was transported to Kootenai Health.
The roadway is now reopened.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Troopers are responding to a serious injury crash on US 95 near Tensed, Idaho.
Officials say to expect delays.
Information will be updated as it is received.