UPDATE: 

Saturday morning, a fatal accident occurred on US 95 near milepost 383, one mile north of Tensed, closing it for three and a half hours. 

Thirty-two-tear-old Michael George of Tensed was traveling southbound when his vehicle crossed left over the center colliding with 41-year-old Kimberly Crimmins of Moscow. 

George was pronounced dead at the scene. Crimmins and her juvenile male was transported to Kootenai Health.

The roadway is now reopened. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Troopers are responding to a serious injury crash on US 95 near Tensed, Idaho.

Officials say to expect delays. 

Information will be updated as it is received. 

