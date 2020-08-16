UPDATE, Aug. 16 8:30 PM:
According to the Washington Fire Marshal, the Badger Lake Fire is burning 200 plus acres.
State mobilization has been approved to help fight the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 7:30 PM:
According to Washington DNR, the fire(s) are burning 40 acres and flames are spreading quickly.
Fire crews are working to protect buildings in the Badger Lake Community.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Four separate brush fires are burning near Badger Lake and Williams Lake in Spokane County.
According to Washington DNR, one is six acres, another is eight acres and a third is two acres. Progression on the fourth fire has stopped.
Both ground crews and air crews are on scene to fight the blazes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.