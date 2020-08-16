Four brush fires burning near Badger Lake

UPDATE, Aug. 16 8:30 PM:

According to the Washington Fire Marshal, the Badger Lake Fire is burning 200 plus acres. 

State mobilization has been approved to help fight the fire. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE 7:30 PM: 

According to Washington DNR, the fire(s) are burning 40 acres and flames are spreading quickly. 

Fire crews are working to protect buildings in the Badger Lake Community. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

Four separate brush fires are burning near Badger Lake and Williams Lake in Spokane County. 

According to Washington DNR, one is six acres, another is eight acres and a third is two acres. Progression on the fourth fire has stopped. 

Both ground crews and air crews are on scene to fight the blazes. 

