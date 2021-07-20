UPDATE:
A fire heavily damaged a two-story garage on the West Plains Tuesday morning.
Firefighters on scene tell KHQ no one was inside when the fire happened.
Fire crews were able to contain the blaze before it reached the main home on the property.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A building is burning near I-90 south of the Geiger exit.
Black smoke can be seen billowing from the building on a Washington State Department of Transportation camera.
KHQ crews are heading to the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it is received.