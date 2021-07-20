Weather Alert

...LIGHTNING WITH THUNDERSTORMS AND DRY AND BREEZY CONDITONS WILL BRING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .There will be multiple fire weather hazards resulting in critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday evening. Two rounds of lightning with the first moving through Tuesday morning and the next expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Both rounds of thunderstorms will occur over eastern districts in Washington and north Idaho. Areas near the east slopes of the Cascades will see gusty winds and low relative humidity this afternoon into the early evening. A cold front Wednesday afternoon will deliver gusty winds with low relative humidity for much of the region. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE IDAHO PANHANDLE, PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area. * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Brief rain expected with thunderstorms. * Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusty outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 21 percent in the valleys and 21 to 35 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Thunderstorms containing only light rain amounts may lead to several new fire starts. Breezy winds may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires especially on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&