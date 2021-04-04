UPDATE: Fire crews have brush fire near Moses Lake 75-80% contained, no structures damaged

UPDATE: 5:50pm
We have new information regarding this fire from Moses Lake Firefighters.
They tell us that they are still working to get the fire contained, but have reached about 75-80% containment. They say the current size of the fire is approximately 40 acres of wildland within the city of Moses Lake.
(Photos courtesy of Moses Lake Firefighters' Facebook page)
The fire was initially reported at around 1:45pm, and Grant County Fire District 5 was called in at about 2:00pm to assist.
No structures were damaged or lost, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Fire crews are working to extinguish a brush fire near Moses Lake that started around 1:30pm Sunday afternoon.
Grant County District 5 Battalion Chief Bob Horst told KHQ that they are assisting the Moses Lake Fire Department in the fight to contain the fire, which they say currently is unknown in size and is threatening structures.
They do not yet know what caused the fire.
KHQ viewer Gary sent us this video of the fire.