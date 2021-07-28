UPDATE:
Level 2 evacuations remain in place for the entire west side of Deep Lake after a fast moving brush fire sparked Tuesday night.
According to DNR, the fire is burning 20 acres.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
STEVENS COUNTY- The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says that a fast-moving brush fire near Deep Lake is causing evacuations.
The Sheriff's Office says the fire is burning on the west side of Deep Lake southeast of Northport, and that level two evacuations (get set, be prepared to leave at a moment's notice) are in place for entire west side of Deep Lake.
Right now, the fire is listed as one acre in size.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is released.