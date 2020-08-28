POST FALLS, ID - Video from the scene of a fire in the Montrose neighborhood of Post Falls shows multiple homes have been damaged or destroyed.
Fire crews were called out to the scene on N. Kaniksu Street about 3:20pm. The street is close to Seltice Elementary, and is lined with newer-built homes.
At least two houses were caught up in the fire. So far we have no word of any injuries. Neighbors' comments on Facebook have indicated that residents in at least one of the homes got out safely.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
Earlier coverage:
Firefighters were responding to reports of flames and smoke coming from buildings in a residential neighborhood near Seltice Elementary in Post Falls.
The initial call out this afternoon was for an address on North Kaniksu Street, an area of newer-built single family homes.
The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
KHQ has a crew on the way for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.