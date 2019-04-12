UPDATE:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been transported from the scene after a crash on US 95 in Coeur d'Alene.
According to Idaho State Police, five vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Dalton Avenue Friday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on US 95 in Coeur d'Alene.
Southbound lanes of the highway near the intersection of Dalton Avenue are completely blocked.
Idaho State Police is asking people to please avoid the area.
