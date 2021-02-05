UPDATE:
A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after a fight at a laundromat escalated into a stabbing.
Spokane Police tell KHQ the people who got into the fight did not know each other.
SPD said they identified the suspect and attempted to locate them at an apartment on Corra Avenue and Post Street.
Spokane Police did not find the suspect at the apartment and are continuing to search for them. SPD has not released the name of the suspect.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Spokane Police and the SWAT team have cleared the area on Corra Avenue and Post Street.
KHQ has reached out to SPD on if an arrest was made.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A north Spokane stabbing suspect has barricaded themselves inside an apartment on Corra Avenue and Post Street.
Spokane Police told KHQ they are attempting to make contact with the suspect.
KHQ crews have hard multiple loud bangs.
Post Street is blocked off, avoid the area.
The stabbing happened Friday afternoon in the Garland District at a laundromat. Spokane Police said the victim is in the hospital.
Information will be updated as it is received.
