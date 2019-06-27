Update: The Grant County Sheriff's Office says non-emergency phone lines to MACC 911 have been restored.
Previous coverage: The Grant County Sheriff's Office says all non-emergency phones lines to the county's Multi Agency Communications Center dispatch are down.
Officials advise anyone in Grant County attempting to call the non-emergency line for police, fire or ambulance assistance try to call (509) 762-1160 first.
If there is no answer, you are advised to call 911.
Non-emergency phone lines to MACC 911 are not working. First, try calling 509-762-1160. If no answer, then call 911. https://t.co/mkFPnzFcW5— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 27, 2019