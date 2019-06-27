Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

Update: The Grant County Sheriff's Office says non-emergency phone lines to MACC 911 have been restored.

Previous coverage: The Grant County Sheriff's Office says all non-emergency phones lines to the county's Multi Agency Communications Center dispatch are down.

Officials advise anyone in Grant County attempting to call the non-emergency line for police, fire or ambulance assistance try to call (509) 762-1160 first.

If there is no answer, you are advised to call 911.

