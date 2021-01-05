UPDATE:
One is dead and three are injured after a head-on crash near Pullman.
According to WSP, the driver of a white truck heading southbound, 82-year-old Edward Meyer, crossed the center line into northbound traffic hitting another car.
Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The three adults in the second car were 18-year-old Samantha Stang, 18-year-old Emma Cook and 44-year-old Hester Cook. They were all transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to WSDOT East, the head-on crash has been cleared and US-195 is reopen.
WSDOT asks drivers to please use caution while driving.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
One person is dead and three are injured after a two-car head on crash on US-195.
According to Washington State Patrol, it happened five miles south of Pullman.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, both directions of US-195 are closed.
It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.
