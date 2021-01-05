1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash near Pullman

UPDATE: 

One is dead and three are injured after a head-on crash near Pullman. 

According to WSP, the driver of a white truck heading southbound, 82-year-old Edward Meyer, crossed the center line into northbound traffic hitting another car. 

Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The three adults in the second car were 18-year-old Samantha Stang, 18-year-old Emma Cook and 44-year-old Hester Cook. They were all transported to Pullman Regional Hospital. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to WSDOT East, the head-on crash has been cleared and US-195 is reopen. 

WSDOT asks drivers to please use caution while driving. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

One person is dead and three are injured after a two-car head on crash on US-195. 

According to Washington State Patrol, it happened five miles south of Pullman. 

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, both directions of US-195 are closed. 

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash. 

Tags