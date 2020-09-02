UPDATE Sept. 2, 2020 9:04 PM:
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Heaton Road Fire has burned 320 acres and is zero percent contained.
All level three evacuations were dropped to level two evacuations.
DNR Public Information Officer Guy Gifford said five engines will be monitoring the fire overnight and putting out hot spots.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE, Sept. 2, 2020 7:35 PM :
The forward progress of the Heaton Road Fire has stopped, according to DNR.
Fire crews will be on scene for the rest of Wednesday night to mop up hot spots.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE, Sept. 2, 2020 4:00 PM:
According to Spokane Regional Emergency Management PIO Patrick Erickson, level three evacuations were dropped to level two for the Heaton Road Fire.
Level two means to "prepare to leave."
Spokane Fire District 8, District 3, and District 2 on scene of a Wildfire South of Spokane. Heaton Rd.
Spokane County Fire District 3 is notifying residents between Latah Creek and Valley Chapel Road, and northeast of Kentuck Trails Road.
The fire is burning 150 acres. Fire crews on scene said the fire started in a wheat field and worked its way into a timber area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE, Sept. 2, 2020 3:45 PM:
A level three evacuation has been issued for the Latah Creek area by Spokane County Fire.
Spokane County Fire District 3 is notifying residents between Latah Creek and Valley Chapel Road, and northeast of Kentuck Trails Road.
A level three evacuation means "Go now."
Washington DNR said the Heaton Road Fire is burning 100 acres.
KHQ crews said there are multiple fire bosses in the area.
According to KHQ's Blake Jensen, wind gusts in the area are 22 miles-per-hour.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to KHQ crews, a fire is burning south of Spokane near Spangle.
KHQ crews said there is a ton of smoke in the area.
Multiple KHQ viewers have sent photos of the smoke.
Information will be updated as it is received.
