UPDATE:
According to police, the scene in Post Falls is an active crime scene with no one in custody.
According to KHQ crews at the scene, they have never seen this many police cars at a scene before. Military style vehicles are also arriving at the scene.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
POST FALLS, Idaho - There is heavy police activity in Post Falls on 1st Avenue and Bentley.
Police have the area blocked off and are asking people to avoid the area.
We have a crew on the way and are working to get more information.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is received.
