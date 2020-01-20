UPDATE:
According to Idaho State Sergeant Justin Scotch, Highway 53 is back open after a head-on-crash.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Idaho State Police says both lanes of Highway 53 at Bingham Street in Rathdrum are blocked following a head-on crash.
Its not clear what happened, but Sergeant Justin Scotch tweeted that two vehicles were involved and that people were injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
We are currently investigating a two vehicle injury collision on State Highway 53 and Bingham St. in Rathdrum. Both lanes of travel are closed. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/GzMnbcAede— Sergeant Justin Scotch (@ISP_954) January 21, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.