Highway 53 in Rathdrum closed after a head-on crash

UPDATE: 

According to Idaho State Sergeant Justin Scotch, Highway 53 is back open after a head-on-crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Idaho State Police says both lanes of Highway 53 at Bingham Street in Rathdrum are blocked following a head-on crash. 

Its not clear what happened, but Sergeant Justin Scotch tweeted that two vehicles were involved and that people were injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates 

 
 

