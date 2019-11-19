UPDATE:
All lanes of Highway 195 are reopen after a car verse semi-truck crash.
WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney told KHQ that the victim has non-life threatening injuries.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to Trooper Jeff Sevigney, the accident was a car verse semi-truck at milepost 60.
An air ambulance is en route to the scene.
WSDOT crews are now on the scene alternating traffic flow.
Update - SR195 MP60— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) November 20, 2019
Tow trucks have been ordered.
Use caution if traveling through the scene. pic.twitter.com/A0L46sugyH
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) November 19, 2019
SR195 MP60, 5 miles S of Rosalia
Troopers are out with a car vs semi injury crash.
Air ambulance is enroute. @WSDOT_East crews are on scene alternating traffic. Expect delays.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Washington State Patrol has completely closed Highway 195 south of Rosalia.
According to KHQ crews at the scene, the roads are blocked due to a crash.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
