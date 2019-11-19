BREAKING: WSP closes Highway 195 due to crash

UPDATE: 

WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney told KHQ that the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

According to Trooper Jeff Sevigney, the accident was a car verse semi-truck at milepost 60. 

An air ambulance is en route to the scene. 

WSDOT crews are now on the scene alternating traffic flow. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Washington State Patrol has completely closed Highway 195 south of Rosalia.

According to KHQ crews at the scene, the roads are blocked due to a crash. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Tags