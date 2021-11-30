UPDATE:
A suspect wanted for murder is behind bars after a four hour stand-off with Spokane Police.
Police said one other person was in the household with the suspect but was not arrested.
The incident the suspect is wanted for happened Sunday in Spokane. SPD would not give further details.
UPDATE:
According to KHQ crews at the scene, it appears that one person is in custody.
Police and SWAT remain on scene calling out the name of a different person.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and SWAT are in a stand-off in the East Central neighborhood with a murder suspect.
Spokane Police tell us the incident began around 4:20 p.m. when officers went to contact the suspect.
The suspect then ran into a nearby home on the 2200 block of East 7th.
KHQ crews on the scene are hearing SWAT teams call out the suspect's name of "Henry Ziegler." SPD would not comment on the name of the suspect or what homicide they are wanted for.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.