SPOKANE - I-90 has cleared near Maple Street as of Monday night.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE - West-bound I-90 near Maple Street is still down to one lane as crews work to clear the scene. Expect delays.
Washington State Patrol detectives have left the scene. The last cars are being removed be tow trucks.
Previous Coverage:
Washington State Patrol says to expect delays in I-90 westbound just west of Maple Street because of a crash blocking the left lane, where one person was found with a gunshot wound.
WSP detectives are en route to the scene.
The person who was found with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital; the condition of the person is unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated with information as it becomes available.