UPDATE: JULY 1 at 9:00pm:
I-90 and the Hamilton St. exit are both back open after the scene has been cleared.
Traffic is still slow moving in the area.
There will be no further update for this story.
UPDATE JULY 1 at 8:30pm:
Washington State Patrol says that someone involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. They are also now calling this crash a hit-and-run.
There is still no estimate on when the road will reopen.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A crash near the Hamilton St. exit on I-90 is partially blocking traffic in the eastbound lanes.
The crash involving a semi and multiple cars, Washington State Patrol says.
The Hamilton St. ramp is temporarily closed as emergency vehicles occupy those lanes.
As of now, it is not known if there are injuries involved in the crash or when the road will fully reopen.