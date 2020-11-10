UPDATE:
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, I-90 is closed in both directions from milepost 34 near North Bend to milepost 106 near Ellensburg due to multiple spun out vehicles and crashes.
Estimated time to reopen the roadway is unknown.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to Washington State Trooper John Bryant, westbound I-90 west of Cle Elum is closed due to multiple crashes and slide offs.
There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traction tires are currently advised.
WSDOT said please be prepared for delays and have chains available in case traction requirements change.
