UPDATE:

Over a 45 minute period, eight collisions have occurred on I-90, according to the Washington State Patrol. 

Multiple collisions are on both directions of I-90 between Argonne and Barker. 

Six of the crashes are within an eight mile stretch of I-90 in Spokane Valley. 

One lane is blocked in both directions. 

WSP said roadways are very icy and are asking drivers to slow down. 

UPDATE:

WSDOT said the right lane of I-90 is blocked again after the collision was moved onto the shoulder. 

Emergency services and a low truck on scene are blocking the lane.

WSDOT said to expect delays. 

PREVIOUS COEVRAGE:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A jackknifed semi-truck is blocking westbound lanes of I-90 near the Sullivan Road exit. 

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the right lane and the off-ramp are blocked. 

Multiple vehicles are involved. 

