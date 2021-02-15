UPDATE:
Over a 45 minute period, eight collisions have occurred on I-90, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Multiple collisions are on both directions of I-90 between Argonne and Barker.
Six of the crashes are within an eight mile stretch of I-90 in Spokane Valley.
One lane is blocked in both directions.
WSP said roadways are very icy and are asking drivers to slow down.
UPDATE:
WSDOT said the right lane of I-90 is blocked again after the collision was moved onto the shoulder.
Emergency services and a low truck on scene are blocking the lane.
WSDOT said to expect delays.
PREVIOUS COEVRAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A jackknifed semi-truck is blocking westbound lanes of I-90 near the Sullivan Road exit.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the right lane and the off-ramp are blocked.
Multiple vehicles are involved.
