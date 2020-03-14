UPDATE March 14, 7:42 PM:
The Idaho Department of Welfare is reporting five cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.
According to the Department of Welfare, there are cases in Ada County, Teton County, and Twins Falls County:
- Ada County man in his 50s, no underlying medical issues, not hospitalized
- Twins Falls woman in her 70s, was hospitalized and is recovering at home
- Twins Falls woman in her 50s, recovering at home
- Tenton County woman in her 60s, not hospitalized, recovering at home
There is not word on where the fifth patient is located.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is now reporting four cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.
Hours after the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a second case of COVID-19 on Saturday, the updated the case number to four.
There is no word on where the new cases are located.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a second positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Department of Health and Welfare, the second positive case is a woman in her 50s in Blaine County.
The first case was reported reported on Friday in Ada County.
