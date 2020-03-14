Coronavirus

UPDATE March 14, 7:42 PM: 

The Idaho Department of Welfare is reporting five cases of COVID-19 in Idaho. 

According to the Department of Welfare, there are cases in Ada County, Teton County, and Twins Falls County: 

  • Ada County man in his 50s, no underlying medical issues, not hospitalized
  • Twins Falls woman in her 70s, was hospitalized and is recovering at home
  • Twins Falls woman in her 50s, recovering at home
  • Tenton County woman in her 60s, not hospitalized, recovering at home

There is not word on where the fifth patient is located.  

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is now reporting four cases of COVID-19 in Idaho. 

Hours after the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a second case of COVID-19 on Saturday, the updated the case number to four. 

There is no word on where the new cases are located. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a second positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.  

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, the second positive case is a woman in her 50s in Blaine County. 

The first case was reported reported on Friday in Ada County. 

