UPDATE: AUG. 31 AT 11 A.M.
Level 3 evacuations are still in place for residents near the Idlers Fire near Moscow.
According to the Idaho Department of Land, only one building has been lost in the blaze. The fire has not impacted the Idler's Rest recreation area.
The fire size continues to sit at 150 acres and zero percent containment.
UPDATE: AUG. 31 AT 12 A.M.
Right now, the Idaho Department of Lands says the Idler Fire burning near Moscow has grown to 150 acres.
So far, 2 structures have been lost and 20-40 are threatened.
UPDATE: AUG. 30 AT 11:30 P.M.
The Department of Natural Resources says that the Idler fire is now 75 acres in size.
An update on containment or evacuations has not been posted online by the City of Moscow since earlier Monday afternoon. However, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that fire officials were "optimistic" with how they were handling the fire.
One woman KHQ spoke with had nothing but praise for fire crews.
"Can't say enough about our local fire department and our farmers who jumped into action," Cindy Agidius, who lives near the evacuation zones said, "plowed up fields and made fire breaks, and quick action from the tanker base up in Coeur d'Alene."
We will continue to update this article with the latest information that we learn.
UPDATE: AUG. 30 AT 4 P.M.
Evacuations have been expanded due to the wildfire burning near Moscow.
The expanded level 3 evacuations include all properties north of 3830 Mountain View Road.
Helicopters and planes are on scene to help fight the blaze.
Those displaced by the fire or affected may go to the Latah County Fairgrounds where the Red Cross is available to help.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MOSCOW, Idaho - Immediate evacuations were issued for Idler Rest and Twin Roads in Moscow due to a wildfire.
The City of Moscow wrote on Facebook that structures and significant land are currently burning.
This fire is about 5 miles northeast of Moscow. The fire is burning around 20 acres.
Idaho Department of Lands and rural firefighting crews are on scene.
Information will be updated as it is received.