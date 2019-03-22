Update:
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Bonners Ferry mill worker who was injured in a machinery accident has been flown to Seattle for further treatment.
According to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family, Martin Riebe was initially taken to Kootenai Health after getting caught in a piece of machinery Thursday.
In Coeur d'Alene, Ribe underwent surgery, which resulted in his leg being amputated before he was taken to Seattle, according to the page.
Ribe is a husband and father of seven children. You can view the GoFundMe page HERE.
Previous Coverage:
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - First responders from Boundary County came to the aide of a pulp mill worker who was injured in an accident.
A 42-year-old employee of a local pulp mill had gotten caught in some equipment and suffered serious injuries Thursday.
According to Boundary Ambulance, responders arrived after a report of a patient trapped in logging machinery off Cow Creek Rd.
The employee had to be extricated from the machinery and was flown to Kootenai Medical by Lifeflight helicopter, according to the county.