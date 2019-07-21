UPDATE:
According to Spokane Police, Inland Empire Way is reopen.
UPDATE:
Police pit maneuvered the driver of a vehicle who who is now being processed for a DUI.
Police say the driver showed up near another situation where police already were and noticed he was driving erratically.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
There are reports of heavy police activity on Inland Empire Way in Spokane.
According to Spokane Police, Inland Empire Way between 15th Avenue and 16th Avenue is closed.
A detour is open on Chestnut Street.
Just got to the scene off Inland Empire Way and 15th Avenue. Currently gathering more info. Officers are looking at the damage to the front of @SpokanePD car and the white SUV @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/Iv2YJJjv4H— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) July 21, 2019