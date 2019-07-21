Inland Empire Way closed between 15th and 16th avenue, heavy police activity reported

Courtesy of Spokane Police via Twitter

UPDATE:

According to Spokane Police, Inland Empire Way is reopen. 

UPDATE:

Police pit maneuvered the driver of a vehicle who who is now being processed for a DUI.

Police say the driver showed up near another situation where police already were and noticed he was driving erratically. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

There are reports of heavy police activity on Inland Empire Way in Spokane.

According to Spokane Police, Inland Empire Way between 15th Avenue and 16th Avenue is closed. 

A detour is open on Chestnut Street. 

Information will be updated as it is received. 

Tags