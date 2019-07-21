UPDATE:
According to Washington State Department of Natural Resources Wildfire, the Juniper fire is nearly out.
There is no estimated acreage yet.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The 500-acre Juniper Fire broke out in Kickitat County on Saturday July 20 burning in the Pine Creek Drainage area south of Bickleton, Washington.
According to Washington Fire Marshal, structures and wind farms are threatened.
Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team says 120 people will be working on the fire to create a containment line on Sunday.
Information will be updated as it is received.