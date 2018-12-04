Watch again

One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a lockdown at the Kootenai County Courthouse.

KHQ's Adam Mayer reports a call came out of an armed man near the courthouse Tuesday. The courthouse was put into lockdown.

Idaho State Police say they were notified of a road rage incident on I-90 where the reporting party said a man was driving aggressively and pointed a firearm at them.

Idaho State Police say 38-year-old Jared R. Vansickle was was placed into custody with help from the Coeur d"Alene Police Department and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and charged with aggravated assault.

The lockdown has been lifted.

Previous Coverage:

The lockdown happened just after 9:30 Tuesday after someone had called police saying they saw what appeared to be an armed man heading for the courthouse, according to authorities.

Police say this all started over an alleged road rage incident.

Currently, Idaho State Police troopers tell KHQ they are speaking with a person of interest.

This story will be updated.