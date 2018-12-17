UPDATE:
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have identified the man found Monday near the Hayden Walmart as Michael R. Anderson -29 of Rathdrum, ID.
HAYDEN, ID - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an unattended death of a body that was found in the wooded area near the Walmart in Hayden.
Deputies say they were dispatched this morning around 8:00 a.m. for a person who was unresponsive. Upon arrival, they confirmed the person was dead.
Detectives were then called to the scene to begin their investigation.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says preliminary, there are no obvious signs of trauma to the body but the cause of death is unknown. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow and the name of the decadent will be released once family is notified.
The investigation is ongoing.