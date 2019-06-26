UPDATE:

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Henry Heidecker and his brother, 10-year-old Conner Heidecker, have been found and are safe. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word.

Previous Coverage:

STATELINE, ID - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing juveniles.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Henry Heidecker and his brother, 10-year-old Conner Heidecker, left their home around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26. It's believed they may have run away.

It's reported that they left on their bikes in the Stateline area. The Sheriff's Office doesn't know where they might have gone but don't believe foul play is involved.

The bikes are described as a black Mongoose BMX-style bike and a "tie-dyed" colored BMX-style bike.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who's seen the brothers to call them at (208)446-1300.