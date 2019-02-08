Update:
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the person they believed to have information regarding a recent hit and run has been identified.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office thanked those who called to help identify the man.
Previous Coverage:
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a person they believe has information regarding a recent hit and run in Hayden.
The department released photos of the person the're looking for on Facebook Friday, and also noted a second person wearing a yellow shirt can be seen in the passenger’s seat of the Dodge pickup in the pictures.
If you know who this person is, please contact Det. B. Maskell at 208-446-2238.