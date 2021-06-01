...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday and
upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday.
* WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Waterville, Cheney, Republic,
Conconully, Colville, Mansfield, Stehekin, Uniontown, Oakesdale,
Kettle Falls, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Wauconda, Tekoa,
Leavenworth, La Crosse, Newport, Mazama, Davenport, Winthrop,
Twisp, Deer Park, Pullman, and Inchelium.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Unusual early season heat may cause heat illnesses to
occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
