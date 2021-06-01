UPDATE: 

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, all suspects have been identified. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying suspects who allegedly used a stolen credit card. 

The stolen card was used at a casino. 

If you have information on their identities, you are asked to call 208-446-1353 or email jbates@kcgov.us and reference case 21-20825.

