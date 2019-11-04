Update: The scene of a four-car crash has been cleared after causing delays on westbound I-90 near Havana St. Monday morning.

KHQ's Kevin Kim was on scene as Washington State Patrol and tow crews cleared the area around 9 a.m. Monday, reopening the left lane that was previously blocked.

Previous coverage: Commuters are experiencing some delays on westbound I-90 Monday morning due to a multi-car crash at Havana St.

I-90 WB crash Nov. 4 2019

A four-car collision is blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at milepost 284 near Havana St.

The Washington State Patrol says there are no injuries, but drivers in the area should expect delays and consider a different route into downtown Spokane.

