Update: The scene of a four-car crash has been cleared after causing delays on westbound I-90 near Havana St. Monday morning.
KHQ's Kevin Kim was on scene as Washington State Patrol and tow crews cleared the area around 9 a.m. Monday, reopening the left lane that was previously blocked.
Previous coverage: Commuters are experiencing some delays on westbound I-90 Monday morning due to a multi-car crash at Havana St.
A four-car collision is blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at milepost 284 near Havana St.
The Washington State Patrol says there are no injuries, but drivers in the area should expect delays and consider a different route into downtown Spokane.
Four car collision is blocking the left lane on I-90 WB at milepost 284 near Havana St, Spokane Valley, beginning at 7:50 am on November 4, 2019 until about 9:00 AM. Expect long delays.— Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) November 4, 2019
WB I90 At Havana we are with a 4 car crash.— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) November 4, 2019
No injuries and it is blocking the left lane.
Use alternate route into downtown. pic.twitter.com/qy8B9I8MuW
