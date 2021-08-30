UPDATE:
Evacuations have been expanded due to the wildfire burning near Moscow.
The expanded level 3 evacuations include all properties north of 3830 Mountain View Road.
Helicopters and planes are on scene to help fight the blaze.
Those displaced by the fire or affected may go to the Latah County Fairgrounds where the Red Cross is available to help.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MOSCOW, Idaho - Immediate evacuations were issued for Idler Rest and Twin Roads in Moscow due to a wildfire.
The City of Moscow wrote on Facebook that structures and significant land are currently burning.
This fire is about 5 miles northeast of Moscow. The fire is burning around 20 acres.
Idaho Department of Lands and rural firefighting crews are on scene.
Information will be updated as it is received.