UPDATE:
The Rooster Comb Fire is burning 230 acres and is 10% contained.
According to Chelan County Emergency Management, all level 3 evacuations are now lowered to level 2.
UPDATE:
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 evacuations are in place due to the Rooster Comb Fire on the 2300 block of Methow Street.
Chelan County Emergency Management said it is in South Wenatchee.
Deputies are going door to door notifying residents. Chelan County Emergency Management did not give specific streets and addresses impacted.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, the Rooster Comb Fire is 75 acres.
Information will be updated as it is received.