Update: 10:15 pm

State Route 904 west of Cheney is back open after being closed down due to the Cheney Complex Fire.

Fire crews are asking you drive slowly through the area because of smoke and crews working in the area.

Level three evacuations for residents who live west of Griffith Road, north of the railroad tracks and south of State Route 904 are now under level 2 evacuations.

Update: 9:27 pm

The Graham Fire burning west of Cheney is now estimated to be burning around 104 acres with zero percent containment.

10 residents who live west of Griffith Road and north of the railroad tracks, and for residents living E. of South Ritchey Road and South of West Cameron Road are under level three evacuation notices and have been told to leave their homes.

50 residents who live east of Griffith Road, west of South Ritchey Road south of the railroad tracks and north of State Highway 904 are under a Level one evacuation notice, meaning they need to we aware of their surroundings.

Crews say the fire has been ruled as a lightning-caused fire that started during last night's storm.

Other fires that were started by lightning in the area and make up the Cheney Complex Fire include the Grogan Fire, which is burning around 10 acres, the Badger Fire, which is burning around 16 acres, and the Lake Badger Fire, which is burning around 21 acres.

No building have been lost, and no firefighters have been injured.