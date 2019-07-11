UPDATE:
Kelsey Peterson was located in Davenport at 5:30 p.m. and taken into custody. She was booked on Felony charges.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for their tips.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
DAVENPORT, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Kennewick woman after they say she fled from court before being taken to jail.
Officers said 28-year-old Kelsy Peterson was last seen on 6th Street and Ross Street in Davenport wearing black pants and a black shirt with a red bandanna in her hair.
Peterson has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5-foot 4-inches tall and 150 pounds.
Peterson’s vehicle is a tan 2001 Chrysler LHS with license plate BAB2744.
Officers said if you see Peterson or her vehicle please call 911.