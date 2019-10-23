UPDATE: 2:47pm
Spokane Police say their officers responded to a report of a suicidal man near Garnet and Thor Wednesday afternoon who was waving a gun around.
Responding officers saw a man coming out of a home armed with a gun. Chief Craig Meidl told KHQ the officer told the man to drop the weapon multiple times, but he did not. Spokane Police say the man pointed the gun at the officer, at which time the officer fired at the man at least twice with a rifle from about 3 houses away, according to Chief Meidl.
First aid was rendered to the man, but he died at the scene.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting. Part of that investigation will including determining if the officer's body camera was on at the time of the shooting.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the man at a later time. The name of the officer involved will also be released as the investigation unfolds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a large police presence near Esmeralda Golf Course for a reported officer-involved shooting.
Witnesses say they saw a man waving a gun around before he was shot by officers.
KHQ has a crew at the scene working to gather more information. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
