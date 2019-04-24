UPDATE: Police say the man who has barricaded himself inside a home is the man wanted from Stevens County Sheriff's Office for child rape and molestation.
Police say 38-year-old Donald A. Hegel, is wanted for three counts of child rape and one count of child molestation.
Multiple roads have been closed near 4th and Leta. Law enforcement ask you to avoid the area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY - Police say a man with a felony warrant has barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot at police.
A SWAT team has been brought in.
