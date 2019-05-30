Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a dispute between neighbors ended in a shooting.
The injured man has been taken to the hospital.
Deputies responded to the area on Bigelow Gulch Road between Jensen Road and Weile Avenue at about 6:00 pm Thursday. The roadway will remain closed until further notice.
Major crimes is on scene investigating.
Authorities say that section of the road will remain closed until the morning.
Take alternative routes for your morning commute.
Previous Coverage:
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.