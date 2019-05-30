Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN EASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EASTERN WASHINGTON... NORTHEASTERN WHITMAN COUNTY IN EASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHERN SPOKANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... * UNTIL 930 PM PDT. * AT 730 PM PDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CHENEY, FAIRFIELD, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, SPANGLE, MALDEN, WAVERLY, THORNTON, PINE CITY, AMBER, PLAZA AND TYLER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&