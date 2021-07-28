UPDATE:
Officials said a man lost his bearings and fell into a ten foot pit in Cheney.
The man never lost consciousness.
Rescue crews were able to get him out of the pit and he walked away from the scene.
Officials said rescue teams are familiar with this location because it is used as a training locations.
PREVIOUS COEVRAGE:
CHENEY, Wash. - First responders are on the scene of a technical rescue in Cheney.
KHQ crews on scene say Cheney, Fire, Eastern Washington University Police and AMR are on scene.
The first responders are gathered around a pit where grain is dumped from an elevator.
A technical rescue is the use of specialized tools and skills to rescue people or animals in confined spaces or trenches.
Information will be updated as it is received.