Body being recovered from car accident near Snow Bowl
Ben Wineman

UPDATE:

An accident occurred Sunday at noon on US-95 five miles north of Athol, Idaho when a man attempted to retrieve an lost item in the middle of a lane. 

According to Idaho State Police, 19-year-old Nicholas Eloe was struck by 23-year-old Emma Hustis. 

Eloe was air lifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to Sandpoint Police, a traffic accident happened on Highway 95 southbound between Bayview Road and Granite Loop. 

The roadway is blocked. Police ask the public to use caution and patience when approaching. 

