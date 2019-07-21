UPDATE:
An accident occurred Sunday at noon on US-95 five miles north of Athol, Idaho when a man attempted to retrieve an lost item in the middle of a lane.
According to Idaho State Police, 19-year-old Nicholas Eloe was struck by 23-year-old Emma Hustis.
Eloe was air lifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to Sandpoint Police, a traffic accident happened on Highway 95 southbound between Bayview Road and Granite Loop.
The roadway is blocked. Police ask the public to use caution and patience when approaching.