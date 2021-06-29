UPDATE:
After a six hour standoff, the SWAT team arrested a man for a felony domestic violence order violation.
According to Spokane Police, 42-year-old Eli Smith was wanted for violating a domestic violence protection order protecting his girlfriend. He also had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for riot with a deadly weapon.
When officers arrived, they found the protected female at the scene. This created another violation of the order. She was safely removed from the scene.
Smith has previously made threatening statements to law enforcement. Hostage negotiators, SWAT, K9 and SPD drone unit assets arrived on scene to ensure Smith could safely be taken into custody.
After six hours, Smith was located hiding in a crawlspace in the house. He was safely taken into custody and transported to the Spokane Regional Jail Facility where he was booked on the charges.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, SPD implores you to call Crime Check, 509-456-2233, and say something.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police is engaged in a SWAT standoff in north Spokane near Howard Streets and Dalke Avenue.
According to police, they are looking for a man with a felony order violation and residential burglary.
KHQ crews on scene said police fired something into a home and then moved back.
No one has come out of the home.
Information will be updated as it is received.